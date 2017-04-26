Home WORLD Iraqi Forces Say They’ve Seized Hatra Antiquities Site
Iraqi Forces Say They’ve Seized Hatra Antiquities Site
WORLD
0

Iraqi Forces Say They’ve Seized Hatra Antiquities Site

0
0
Iraqi forces say they’ve seized Hatra antiquities site
now viewing

Iraqi Forces Say They’ve Seized Hatra Antiquities Site

FBI
now playing

Dannenbaum Offices In McAllen, Laredo, San Antonio, Houston Targeted By Law Enforcers

Ebrahim Raisi
now playing

Hard-Line Iranian Candidate Says US Should Fear Iran

bentsen tower mcallen texas federal courthouse mcallen texas
now playing

Study Recommends New Federal Courthouse For McAllen

Carla Provost
now playing

Border Patrol Names Carla Provost Acting Chief

TAX REFORM
now playing

Tax Plan Cuts Top Rate From 39.6 To 35 Percent

school%20bus
now playing

Texas Senate Passes Bill Requiring School Bus Seat Belts

CYPRUS ACTIVISTS PROTEST NUCLEARN PLANT
now playing

Cyprus Activists Protest Turkey's Planned Nuclear Plant

CASSINI SPACECRAFT FLYING THROUGH SATURN RINGS
now playing

Spacecraft Flies Between Saturn And Rings In Historic 1st

TORONTO FIREFIGHTER RESCUEING WOMAN STUCK IN CRANE
now playing

Canadian Firefighters Rescue Woman From Crane In Toronto

NORTH KOREA LEADER KUM JUN UN
now playing

Cardin Wants To Hear Trump Plan On North Korea

(AP) – Iraqi paramilitary forces say they have captured Hatra, a 2,000-year-old historical site near the northern city of Mosul, where U.S.-backed forces have been battling the Islamic State group for months.

Karim al-Nouri, a spokesman for the state-sanctioned militias, says they captured the UNESCO world heritage site and are around three kilometers (two miles) from a nearby town with the same name, without providing further details.

Iraqi forces often claim to have driven IS from areas that are still far from secure, or that quickly fall back into the militants’ hands.  Hatra is believed to have been built in the second or third century B.C. by the Seleucid Empire. IS militants destroyed the site along with other major historical sites in and around Mosul. The extremist group believes antiquities promote idolatry.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Ebrahim Raisi

Hard-Line Iranian Candidate Says US Should Fear Iran

jsalinas 0
CYPRUS ACTIVISTS PROTEST NUCLEARN PLANT

Cyprus Activists Protest Turkey’s Planned Nuclear Plant

jsalinas 0
TORONTO FIREFIGHTER RESCUEING WOMAN STUCK IN CRANE

Canadian Firefighters Rescue Woman From Crane In Toronto

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video