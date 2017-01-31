Home TEXAS Iraqi Man Released From Texas Detention Following Challenge
Iraqi Man Released From Texas Detention Following Challenge
TEXAS
0

Iraqi Man Released From Texas Detention Following Challenge

0
0
GAVEL AND JUDGE
now viewing

Iraqi Man Released From Texas Detention Following Challenge

border wall in south texas in the rio grande valley
now playing

Hidalgo County Family Being Ordered To Give Up Land For Border Wall

SEXUAL ASSAULT-2
now playing

Hidalgo County D-A's Office Partnering To Maintain Help For Rape Victims

TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION
now playing

Texas Mulls Changing Science Standards Questioning Evolution

texas-capital
now playing

Texas 'Muslim Day' Rally Draws Few Protesters

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

German, Swedish Leaders Decry Trump Travel Curbs

Geert Wilders
now playing

Dutch Populist Lawmaker Praises Trump's Bans

GAYS IN LONDON
now playing

UK Pardons Thousands Convicted Under Past Anti-Gay Laws

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem
now playing

Israel Apologizes To Mexico For Netanyahu's Tweet On US Wall

POLICE BODY CAMERA
now playing

Oklahoma Sheriff Seeking Body Cameras After 2015 Fatal Shoot

FREEDOM OF SPEECH
now playing

Breitbart Speaker At Berkeley Stirs Debate Over Free Speech

(AP) – An Iraqi man has been released by federal authorities after his overnight detention at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport prompted a legal aid group to file a challenge in federal court.  The man, Labeeb Issa, was released Tuesday after being held some 15 hours at the airport.

Peter Schulte, among more than 100 attorneys offering free legal services to those detained at the airport, says there was no excuse to hold Issa so long because he earlier had been granted a special immigrant visa and was presumably vetted at the time.

Schulte says it’s understandable that the screening of overseas travelers can at times take hours. But he says any detention longer than four hours should be considered unlawful.  An executive order Friday by President Donald Trump suspended entry by citizens of seven

Related posts:

  1. Rally Cheers Raising To 18 Texas’ Age For Adult Offenders
  2. Texas Mulls Changing Science Standards Questioning Evolution
  3. West Texas Train Derailment Closes Interstate 10 For 3 Hours
  4. Court Halts Prosecutor Fees As Texas AG Awaits Fraud Trial
Related Posts
TEXAS SCHOOL EVOLUTION AND CREATION

Texas Mulls Changing Science Standards Questioning Evolution

jsalinas 0
texas-capital

Texas ‘Muslim Day’ Rally Draws Few Protesters

jsalinas 0
GAVEL-SMALL PIC

Rally Cheers Raising To 18 Texas’ Age For Adult Offenders

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video