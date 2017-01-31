Iraqi Man Released From Texas Detention Following Challenge

(AP) – An Iraqi man has been released by federal authorities after his overnight detention at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport prompted a legal aid group to file a challenge in federal court. The man, Labeeb Issa, was released Tuesday after being held some 15 hours at the airport.

Peter Schulte, among more than 100 attorneys offering free legal services to those detained at the airport, says there was no excuse to hold Issa so long because he earlier had been granted a special immigrant visa and was presumably vetted at the time.

Schulte says it’s understandable that the screening of overseas travelers can at times take hours. But he says any detention longer than four hours should be considered unlawful. An executive order Friday by President Donald Trump suspended entry by citizens of seven