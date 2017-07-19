Home WORLD Iraqi Officer Seeks Vengeance In Mosul, Where Killings Mount
(AP) – The fight against the Islamic State group in Mosul has been a slow, methodical quest for revenge for one Iraqi lieutenant who has hunted for two IS militants from his village who he believes killed his father three years ago.
He acknowledges unapologetically that he has he shot to death detained militants after interrogating them.
And if he catches either of the men he is searching for, the lieutenant vows he will inflict on him “a slow death” and hang his body from a post in the village after forcing him to reveal where his father’s body is buried.
That sort of thirst for vengeance in the wake of military victories is fueling extrajudicial killings of suspected IS members at the hands of Iraqi security forces in and around Mosul.

