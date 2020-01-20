WORLD

Iraqi Officials: Clashes In Baghdad Kill 2, Wound Dozens

An anti-government protester throws a stone towards security forces during an ongoing protest in central Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

(AP) – Iraqi officials say security forces have fired tear gas and live rounds in clashes with anti-government protesters in Baghdad, killing two and wounding dozens of demonstrators. The clashes overnight and on Monday morning have prompted authorities to close key streets and thoroughfares leading to central Baghdad. The U.N. envoy to Iraq meanwhile is urging Iraqi political elites to resume pushing for reforms and for protests to remain peaceful. Protests in Iraq reignited after a brief lull amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran after a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general near Baghdad earlier this month.

