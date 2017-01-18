Home WORLD Iraqi PM Wants Full Disclosure About 2003 US-Led Invasion
Iraqi PM Wants Full Disclosure About 2003 US-Led Invasion
WORLD
0

Iraqi PM Wants Full Disclosure About 2003 US-Led Invasion

0
0
IRAQ MAP
now viewing

Iraqi PM Wants Full Disclosure About 2003 US-Led Invasion

TEXAS BUDGE TEXAS LEGISLATURE SPENDING CUTS MONEH
now playing

Budget Cut Talks Underway As Texas Confronts Cash Crunch

ASTRONAUT GENE CERNAN-2
now playing

Funeral Services Set For Last Man To Walk On The Moon

POLICE STAND OFF STANDOFF
now playing

North Texas Police Officer Killed, Suspect Later Found Dead

HOUSTON FLOOD
now playing

Rain Pounds Houston As Flooded Roadways Strand Motorists

George HW Bush, 91,
now playing

Shortness Of Breath Prompts Bush Hospital Visit

IRAQI TROOPS
now playing

Iraq Military: Troops Have 'full control' Of Eastern Mosul

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Iran Warns Trump About Trying To Undo Nuke Deal

FIRE OF PROTESTOR OUTSIDE TRUMP HOTEL
now playing

Man Hospitalized After Fire Outside Trump Hotel

DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS
now playing

Trump Says He Won't Stop Tweeting

OBAMACARE SYMBOL
now playing

Senator Says Don't Repeal Without Replacement

(AP) — Iraq’s prime minister is demanding full disclosure about events surrounding the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.  Haider al-Abadi told reporters on Tuesday that he would like to see a “thorough investigation” of America’s decision-making that took the U.S. forces from “liberating” the country from “Saddam (Hussein’s) terrorist regime” to “occupying” Iraq.

Al-Abadi says the invasion in fact unleashed instability and “led to chaos” that persists to this day.  He added that America’s involvement in Iraq opened the doors for “all terrorist groups from all over the world to enter” the country — something Iraqis “paid dearly” for.  The Iraqi premier — in a veiled message to the incoming Trump administration — also said he hopes that “Iraqis will be compensated for the tragedies and catastrophes they endured.”

Related posts:

  1. Iraq Military: Troops Have ‘full control’ Of Eastern Mosul
  2. UPDATE: Report: Gunman Was On Wanted List In Uzbekistan
  3. Air Force: PTSD, Other Factors Led Airman To Kill Commander
  4. ZAK CANTU
Related Posts
IRAQI TROOPS

Iraq Military: Troops Have ‘full control’ Of Eastern Mosul

jsalinas 0
IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Iran Warns Trump About Trying To Undo Nuke Deal

jsalinas 0
f1193ee8cd408c3d24999bf13492b4f5

Russia Extends Residence Permit For Snowden

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video