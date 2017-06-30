Home WORLD Iraqi Troops In Mop-Up Operations In Mosul After Key Gains
Iraqi Troops In Mop-Up Operations In Mosul After Key Gains
Iraqi Troops In Mop-Up Operations In Mosul After Key Gains

Iraqi Troops In Mop-Up Operations In Mosul After Key Gains

(AP) – Iraqi commanders say troops are clearing up a key neighborhood captured from Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul, a day after Iraq’s prime minister declared an end to the extremist group’s self-proclaimed caliphate.
Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi and Lt. Col. Salam Hussein say their forces are continuing to clear territory on Friday.
On Thursday, Iraqi forces retook the hugely symbolic al-Nuri Mosque, following a dawn push. The mosque and its famed 12th century minaret were blown up by IS last week.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi later announced that full liberation of Mosul is near and that Iraq’s “brave forces will bring victory.”
Iraqi forces, closely backed by the U.S.-led coalition, launched the operation to retake Mosul in October, initially pledging the city would be liberated in 2016.

