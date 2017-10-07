Home WORLD Iraqi Troops Push To Clear Last Mosul Ground Of IS Militants
(AP) – Iraqi forces are pushing to retake the last patch of ground in Mosul where Islamic State militants are holding on to a tiny sliver of the Old City, west of the Tigris River, a day after the prime minister visited soldiers to congratulate his troops on the hard-fought battle.
Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil of the Iraqi special forces says his men, closely backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, are continuing to advance and clear territory in the Old City on Monday.
Iraqi commanders say they believe hundreds of IS fighters remain inside the neighborhood and are using their families – including women and children – as human shields.
Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake Mosul last October and began the weeks-long push through the Old City district in June.

