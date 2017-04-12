Irish Say Brexit Deal Fell Apart At Last Minute

(AP) – Ireland’s prime minister says he was told that Britain and the European Union had struck a deal to resolve a Brexit logjam over the Irish border, only for it to fall apart at the last minute. Leo Varadkar says he was told by EU chiefs Monday that the U.K. “had agreed a text on the border that met our terms.”

Ireland and the EU want Britain to give concrete promises that there will be no hard border in Ireland after Brexit. But after Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party issued an uncompromising statement, British and EU leaders announced that they needed more time for negotiations.

Varadkar says he is “surprised and disappointed that the British government appears not to be in a position to conclude what was agreed today.” But he says he hopes a deal can be reached before a key EU summit later this month.