Home WORLD IS Claims Deadly Mid-March Suicide Attack In Damascus
IS Claims Deadly Mid-March Suicide Attack In Damascus
WORLD
0

IS Claims Deadly Mid-March Suicide Attack In Damascus

0
0
ISIS SYMBOL FLAG
now viewing

IS Claims Deadly Mid-March Suicide Attack In Damascus

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Hold Steady At $2.11 Gallon

CREDIT CARD FRAUD
now playing

Cuban Gets 11 Years In US Prison In Credit Card Fraud Case

child-abuse
now playing

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputy Suspended Amid Child Abuse Allegation

SEAN SPICER
now playing

White House Invites Lawmakers To See Intelligence Material

Khalid Masood
now playing

Coroner: London Attacker Killed By Gunshot Wound To Chest

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

Wife Of Former State Official Killed In Wreck Near Los Fresnos

BUS CRASH VAN CRASH NEW BRAUNFELS BAPTIST CHURCH
now playing

Families Of Crash Victims Gathered To Grieve

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Speaker Shares Trump Criticism Of Freedom Caucus

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Most Disapprove Of Trump, Except On Economy

Expert Says Russians Targeted GOP Candidates

(AP) – An online publication linked to the Islamic State group says two of its Syrian members carried out the deadly twin suicide attacks in mid-March in Syria’s capital.   The March 15 attacks hit the Justice Palace in Damascus, the country’s judicial headquarters, and also a restaurant in another part of the city, killing 30 people.

The al-Nabaa online weekly says the man who attacked the Justice Palace in central Damascus shot the guards first, then walked into the building and blew himself up. Two hours later, another IS member from Syria blew himself up in a restaurant frequented by Christians.

The attacks spread fear in the Syrian capital and underscored how the Sunni militant group can still strike deep in Damascus despite suffering defeats in Syria and Iraq.

Related posts:

  1. One Suspect Charged In Deadly Home Invasion
  2. Four Charged With Murder In Deadly Progreso Shootout
  3. Brownsville Woman Acquitted In 2015 Deadly Hit-N-Run
  4. Judge Refuses To Reduce Bond For Woman Charged In Deadly Spring Break Hit-And-Run
Related Posts
Khalid Masood

Coroner: London Attacker Killed By Gunshot Wound To Chest

jsalinas 0
Malaysia North Korea

Malaysia Says Kim Jong Nam’s Body Released To North Korea

Roxanne Garcia 0
ap-trump-china-er-161205_12x5_1600

China’s Xi To Meet Trump In Mar-a-Lago On April 6-7

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video