IS Claims Deadly Mid-March Suicide Attack In Damascus

(AP) – An online publication linked to the Islamic State group says two of its Syrian members carried out the deadly twin suicide attacks in mid-March in Syria’s capital. The March 15 attacks hit the Justice Palace in Damascus, the country’s judicial headquarters, and also a restaurant in another part of the city, killing 30 people.

The al-Nabaa online weekly says the man who attacked the Justice Palace in central Damascus shot the guards first, then walked into the building and blew himself up. Two hours later, another IS member from Syria blew himself up in a restaurant frequented by Christians.

The attacks spread fear in the Syrian capital and underscored how the Sunni militant group can still strike deep in Damascus despite suffering defeats in Syria and Iraq.