IS Suicide Bomber Kills 36 In Baghdad Market

IS Suicide Bomber Kills 36 In Baghdad Market

(AP) — At least 36 people are dead after a suicide bomber struck a market in Baghdad today — and the Islamic State group is claiming responsibility.

A police officer says a pickup loaded with explosives was detonated in a fruit and vegetable market that was packed with day laborers. More than 50 other people were hurt.

The attack took place just hours after French President Francois Hollande arrived in the Iraqi capital.

At a press conference with Hollande, Iraq’s prime minister said the bomber pretended to be a man seeking to hire day laborers. Once the workers gathered around, he detonated the vehicle.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack in a statement circulated on a militant website often used by the extremists. It was the third attack in three days for which the group claimed responsibility in and around Baghdad.

