Is The Former Tent-City Prison Close To Re-Opening?
Is The Former Tent-City Prison Close To Re-Opening?
Is The Former Tent-City Prison Close To Re-Opening?

WILLACY COUNTY PRISON TENT CITY
Is The Former Tent-City Prison Close To Re-Opening?

Two years after an inmate riot forced its closure, an agreement reportedly has been reached to re-open the former tent-city prison near Raymondville as an immigrant detention center.

After weeks of negotiations, Willacy County commissioners will meet Tuesday to consider a proposal to re-open the site. There has been renewed interest in turning the former Willacy County Correctional Center into an immigrant detention center since President Trump outlined plans to increase deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Commissioners are not disclosing the name of the company that would operate the center, but the bulk of the negotiations reportedly have been with Management and Training Corporation – the firm that operated the former tent-city prison.

Willacy County is desperate to re-open the facility. Its shutdown caused the loss of up to 400 jobs and took millions of dollars in revenue out of the county’s budget.

