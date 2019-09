Fire officials say a lightning strike may have sparked the fire that tore through a rural house north of Weslaco Wednesday morning.

The fire destroyed the house near FM 88 and Mile 14, despite firefighters from Weslaco, Elsa, Edcouch, and Donna helping to battle the blaze. No one was home at the time.

The flames erupted as bands of strong thunderstorms from Tropical Storm Fernand were blowing through Hidalgo County.