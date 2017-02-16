Home WORLD Islamic State Attack On Pakistan Shrine Kills 75
WORLD
0

Islamic State Attack On Pakistan Shrine Kills 75

0
0

Islamic State Attack On Pakistan Shrine Kills 75

city of brownsville
now playing

Papers Filed For City Commission Positions In Brownsville

Zika-Pregnant Women
now playing

Cameron County Has A Cleaner Bill Of Health From Zika

BABY BIRTH IN HOSPITAL
now playing

Spanish Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Twins At Age 64

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test

CELL PHONE CHARGE
now playing

Vienna Cafe Bills Patrons To Charge Cellphones Over Drinks

NATO NAVY GENERIC
now playing

NATO To Boost Naval Presence In Black Sea

gavel
now playing

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Road-Rage Killing Of 3-Year-Old Boy

OROVILLE DAM
now playing

UPDATE: Water Levels At Lake Behind Dam Keep Dropping

GOVERNMENT HEALTH INSURANCE
now playing

GOP Lawmakers Grope For Consensus On Remaking Health Law

Barronelle Stutzman, left
now playing

Washington Court Rules Against Florist In Gay Wedding Case

(AP) – The death toll from an Islamic State suicide bombing at a famous shrine in Pakistan has climbed to 75, with another 200 people wounded.  Fazal Palejo, a senior health official in Sindh province, provided the death toll. Three security officials confirmed the toll, saying the dead included 20 women and nine children.  The security officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

They say the suicide bomber walked through a gold plated door and entered the main hall of the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar before setting off his payload amid a gathering of worshippers.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Baghdad Car Bomb Claimed By Islamic State Kills 51
  2. US Envoy: US Supports 2-State Israel-Palestinian Solution
  3. FBI, IRS Raid Texas State Senator’s San Antonio Office
  4. Long-Planned Cultural Heritage Museum Going Up In San Benito
Related Posts
BABY BIRTH IN HOSPITAL

Spanish Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Twins At Age 64

jsalinas 0
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Tillerson Meets Asian Allies, Condemns North Korea Missile Test

jsalinas 0
CELL PHONE CHARGE

Vienna Cafe Bills Patrons To Charge Cellphones Over Drinks

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video