Israel Apologizes To Mexico For Netanyahu's Tweet On US Wall
Israel Apologizes To Mexico For Netanyahu's Tweet On US Wall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Apologizes To Mexico For Netanyahu's Tweet On US Wall

(AP) – Israel’s president has apologized to Mexico for a tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that appeared to endorse U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.  A statement on Tuesday from President Reuven Rivlin’s office says he told Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in a phone call that there has been a misunderstanding.   It says Pena Nieto said the tweet hurt Israel-Mexico ties.

Netanyahu tweeted on Saturday that Israel’s barrier along its border with Egypt had stemmed a swell of African migrants.   He wrote: “President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea.”  Netanyahu also said the tweet was meant to draw attention to the success of Israel’s fence.  Mexico demanded an apology for the tweet.

