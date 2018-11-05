Home WORLD Israel Army Says Car Rams Into West Bank Soldier
Israel Army Says Car Rams Into West Bank Soldier
Israel Army Says Car Rams Into West Bank Soldier

(AP) – Israel’s military says an assailant has rammed his vehicle into a soldier in the West Bank, causing light injuries.  It says in a statement that forces are searching for the driver who fled the scene. Palestinians have used cars as weapons in recent years, and the incident came amid heightened tensions between the two groups driven by protests in Gaza where Israeli troops have killed dozens of Palestinians.

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire along the Gaza border in the seventh such protest against a decade-old border blockade of the territory ruled by the militant group Hamas.

Israel’s military said some 15,000 Palestinians took part in Friday’s protest. It said some threw “pipe bombs and grenades” at troops and damaged infrastructure.  Next week the U.S. Embassy in Israel is set to relocate to contested Jerusalem, a move that angered Palestinians who seek the eastern sector of the city for their capital.

