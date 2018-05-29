Israel Intercepts Gaza Protest Boat

(AP) – Israeli troops have boarded one of two Gaza boats that set out to break the naval blockade of the coastal territory in a largely symbolic protest. The Israeli military says troops boarded the vessel without incident on Tuesday and detained 17 people. The ship will be towed to the port at Ashdod after it is searched. The second boat returned to Gaza on its own.

The two fishing boats, carrying students and medical patients, set sail out of Gaza City’s port on Tuesday, aiming to reach Cyprus and break an 11-year naval blockade that Egypt and Israel imposed after Hamas seized power in Gaza.

Israel bars Gaza boats from going more than six miles (10 kilometers) into the Mediterranean Sea. Organizers of the flotilla protest said the one boat managed to sail six miles beyond the blockade before it was stopped. The military said it would provide medical treatment to those in need and, after questioning, return them to the Gaza Strip.