WORLD
Israel Intercepts Incoming ‘target’ From Syria

(AP) – Israel’s military says it deployed its Patriot missile defense system to intercept a projectile incoming from Syria above the Golan Heights.  The military did not elaborate on what it described as a “target” in its message on Thursday night.

Israeli media meanwhile are saying the military knocked out a drone that had infiltrated from Syria.  The incident comes after Syria accused Israel of striking a military installation near Damascus International Airport setting off a series of pre-dawn explosions.

Israel’s intelligence minister Yisrael Katz would not comment on the strike but said “it absolutely matches our declared policy, a policy that we also implement.”  Israel has repeatedly warned against “game-changing” weapons reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon from Syria which along with Iran supports the militant group.

