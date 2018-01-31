Israel: Netanyahu Corruption Probe In ‘final stretch’

(AP) – Israel’s attorney general says an investigation looking into two corruption allegations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in its “final stretch.” Speaking at a meeting of the Israel Bar Association Wednesday, Avichai Mandelblit says dozens of witnesses have been questioned in various countries as part of the probe. He says authorities will “not be afraid to take difficult decisions” if needed.

One probe reportedly concerns allegations Netanyahu improperly received lavish gifts from Hollywood and business figures. Another is over secret talks with the publisher of a major Israeli newspaper in which Netanyahu allegedly requested positive coverage in exchange for reining in a free pro-Netanyahu daily. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing and has dismissed the accusations as a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.