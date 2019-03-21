Israel PM Hails Trump’s Golan ‘miracle’

(AP) – Israel’s prime minister has praised President Donald Trump’s recognition of its control over the Golan Heights as a holiday “miracle.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Trump’s declaration is of “equal historical importance” to his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his withdrawal from the international nuclear deal with Iran.

The announcement came as Israel was celebrating the holiday of Purim, which marks the Jewish victory over a Persian tyrant. Netanyahu noted that modern Iran is trying to use Syria as a “platform” against Israel and called Trump’s announcement a new “miracle of Purim.”

At a press conference Thursday with the visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Netanyahu said: “The message that President Trump has given the world is that America stands by Israel.”

Photo courtesy of Abir Sultan/Pool Image via AP