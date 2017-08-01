Israel PM Says Attacker Was IS Supporter

(AP) — Israel’s prime minister says the Palestinian attacker in a deadly Jerusalem truck ramming was a supporter of the Islamic State extremist group. Speaking at the scene of the attack, Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker has been identified and “according to all the signs he was a supporter of the Islamic State.” He says there “definitely could be a connection” between Sunday’s attack, which killed four Israeli soldiers, and recent attacks in France and Germany.

Netanyahu says Israel has blockaded Jabel Mukaber, the east Jerusalem neighborhood where the truck driver lived, and is planning other measures to prevent similar attacks. The attack was among the deadliest in a more than yearlong spate of violence. Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During that time, 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Today’s incident marks the first Israeli deaths in three months.