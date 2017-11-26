Home WORLD Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement ‘blacklist’
Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement ‘blacklist’
WORLD
0

Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement ‘blacklist’

0
0
NETANYAHU AND TRUMP
now viewing

Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement ‘blacklist’

DEADLY FIRE
now playing

Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims

KEVIN SUMLIN
now playing

Texas A&M Has Fired Coach Kevin Sumlin After Six Winning Seasons

arrest187
now playing

Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Two Killed In Robbery Of Illegal Gambling Operation In Edinburg

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

Harlingen Man Killed In Thanksgiving Weekend Car Crash

WOMEN IN INFANTRY COMBAT
now playing

Women Get Chance To 'one-up' The Men In Mixed Infantry Units

VACCINES REACH YEMEN EASING SAUDI BLOCKADE
now playing

Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade

CONYERS
now playing

Conyers Steps Aside From Top Spot On Judiciary

Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says
now playing

Mugabe Was Relieved After Quitting, Zimbabwean Mediator Says

COMPUTER HACKER
now playing

FBI Didn't Tell US Targets As Russian Hackers Hunted Emails

(AP) – Israel and the Trump administration are working feverishly to prevent the publication of a U.N. database of companies operating in Israel’s West Bank settlements, weeks ahead of its expected completion.

Israel is usually quick to brush off U.N. criticism but this time, officials say they are taking the so-called “blacklist” seriously, fearing its publication could have devastating consequences by driving companies away, deterring others from coming and prompting investors to dump shares of Israeli firms.

Dozens of major Israeli companies, as well as multinationals that do business in Israel, are expected to appear on the list.  The international community overwhelmingly considers the settlements, built on occupied land claimed by the Palestinians for a future state, to be illegal. Israel rejects such claims, saying the matter should be resolved in negotiations.

No related posts.

Related Posts
VACCINES REACH YEMEN EASING SAUDI BLOCKADE

Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade

jsalinas 0
Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says

Mugabe Was Relieved After Quitting, Zimbabwean Mediator Says

jsalinas 0
MEXICO MEXICO VIOLENCE

2 Girls Raped, 12-Year-Old Sister Killed In Northern Mexico

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video