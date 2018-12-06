Home WORLD Israel: Social Media Monitoring Nabs Would-Be Attackers
Israel: Social Media Monitoring Nabs Would-Be Attackers
WORLD
0

Israel: Social Media Monitoring Nabs Would-Be Attackers

0
0
SOCIAL MEDIA GEN SMALL
now viewing

Israel: Social Media Monitoring Nabs Would-Be Attackers

gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega
now playing

Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

donald trump and kim jun
now playing

Members Of Congress React To U.S.-NK Summit

donald trump and kim
now playing

Trump: Wargames With South Korea Will Stop

GAVEL AND JUDGE
now playing

"Texas 7" Gang Member Loses Federal Appeal

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

Ex-Texas Judge Challenges Citations In Rape Victim Case

Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday
now playing

Former President George H.W. Bush Celebrates 94th Birthday

MEDICAL
now playing

State Inspectors Document Numerous Health, Safety Violations At Child Shelters

Supreme Court Travel Ban
now playing

Effects Of Supreme Court Voter Roll Decision Appear Limited

Fourteen Boys
now playing

14 Boys, No Regrets: Family Happy The Way They Are

Video shows police sergeant rescuing child from busy roadway
now playing

Video Shows Police Sergeant Rescuing Child From Busy Roadway; Watch Video

(AP) – Israel’s public security minister says authorities have foiled over 200 Palestinian attacks by monitoring social media and sifting through vast amounts of data to identify prospective assailants ahead of time.

These pre-emptive actions put Israel at the forefront of an increasingly popular – and controversial – trend used by intelligence and law enforcement agencies around the world that use big data technology to track would-be criminals.

While the technology appears to be effective, its tactics drew angry Palestinian condemnation and have raised questions about civil liberties.  Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who oversees the national police force, says Israel’s use of algorithms and other technology has been an important factor in lowering the number of knife and shooting attacks in Israel in recent years.

No related posts.

Related Posts
donald trump and kim

Trump: Wargames With South Korea Will Stop

jsalinas 0
download (7)

Trump Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow Suffers Heart Attack

Zack Cantu 0
download (6)

For World, Trump-Kim Summit Raises Cautious Hope For Peace

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video