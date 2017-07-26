Israel Tells Turkey Its Criticism Is ‘absurd’

(AP) – Israel’s Foreign Ministry has issued a scathing response to Turkey’s criticism of its security measures at a contested Jerusalem holy site. The statement is the latest in an intensifying war of words between the two former allies.

Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon says that “it’s absurd that the Turkish government, which occupies Northern Cyprus, brutally represses the Kurdish minority and jails journalists, lectures Israel, the only true democracy in the region.” He added that “the days of the Ottoman Empire have passed.”

Wednesday’s remarks came after Turkey accused Israel of making “arrogant” statements by calling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s criticism of Israeli security measures at a Jerusalem shrine “delusional, baseless and distorted.” Israel and Turkey re-established diplomatic ties last year, six years after relations were put on hold over the deaths of 10 Turkish citizens in a 2010 Israeli raid on a ship attempting to break a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.