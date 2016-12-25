Israel To Do ‘All It Takes’ To Emerge Unharmed By UN Vote

(AP) — Betrayed, frustrated and angry. That’s how one Israeli Cabinet member is describing the government’s mood after a U.S. abstention cleared the way for the U.N. Security Council to pass a resolution condemning Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Israel is pressing forward with promises of retaliation and damage control. Today, the Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of countries who voted in favor of the resolution as well as the U.S. ambassador.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet that Israel is considering a “plan of action” against the U.N., vowing to “do all it takes so Israel emerges unscathed” from what he describes as a “shameful decision.” Netanyahu has already ordered several retaliatory steps against countries that supported the resolution, recalling its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal and canceling a planned January visit to Israel by Senegal’s foreign minister. A visit by Ukraine’s prime minister has also been canceled,.