Israeli Defense Minister Resigns Over Gaza Truce

(AP) – Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says he is resigning in protest over the cease-fire reached with Gaza militants.

Lieberman’s resignation Wednesday significantly weakens Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition government and could bring about an early election.

Lieberman says the cease-fire reached with Gaza’s Hamas rulers was a “surrender to terrorism.” Lieberman has demanded a far stronger Israeli response to the most intense round of rocket fire against Israel since a 50-day war in 2014. He says he also fiercely objected to Israel’s allowing Qatar to deliver $15 million in aid to Gaza last week.

Lieberman’s resignation will go into effect in 48 hours. Netanyahu will take over on an interim basis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers “begged for a cease-fire and they know why.”

His comments Wednesday at a memorial service for Israel’s first leader, David Ben-Gurion, were his first since the two sides ended their most intense round of fighting since a 50-day war in 2014.

Palestinian militants fired 460 rockets and mortars into Israel in a 24-hour period, while the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on 160 Gaza targets. Seven Palestinians, including five militants, were killed. In Israel, one person was killed in a rocket strike and three were critically wounded.

Netanyahu has come under heavy political pressure for not delivering a more decisive blow against Hamas. He responded that “leadership is not doing the easy thing; it is doing the right thing.”