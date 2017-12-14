Home WORLD Israeli Drugmaker Teva To Cut Quarter Of Global Work Force
Israeli Drugmaker Teva To Cut Quarter Of Global Work Force
WORLD
0

Israeli Drugmaker Teva To Cut Quarter Of Global Work Force

0
0
ISRAELI TEVE DRUGMAKER
now viewing

Israeli Drugmaker Teva To Cut Quarter Of Global Work Force

Dr. Donald Cline
now playing

No Jail For Fertility Doctor Who Used Own Sperm

DAN AND REBECCA JOHNSON
now playing

Kentucky Lawmaker's Wife Wants To Replace Him

Henri Michelle Piette of kidnapping Rosalynn Michelle McGinnis-1
now playing

Feds: Oklahoma Man Kept Stepdaughter Captive For 19 Years

France Train Accident
now playing

French Prime Minister Arrives At Crash Site

paul-ryan759
now playing

House Speaker Says He's Not Leaving Congress Anytime Soon

TAX REFORM
now playing

Key House Conservative Group Backs Tax Package

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Senate Begins Rewrite Of Sexual Harassment Policies

‘This House Believes the Obama Administration has been a success’ debate at the Oxford Union, Britain – 03 Mar 2016
now playing

PBS Suspends Distribution Of Smiley Show For Misconduct

us census bureau
now playing

Census Bureau To Open A Rio Grande Valley Office

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Attempted Bribe Prompts Judge's Recusal In Starr County Murder Case

(AP) – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., the world’s largest generic drugmaker, says it is laying off 14,000 workers as part of a global restructuring.  The company said Thursday that the layoffs represent over 25 percent of its global work force. The job cuts are to occur over the next two years, with most of them expected in 2018.

In a letter to employees, Chief Executive Kare Schultz says the restructuring is “crucial to restoring our financial security and stabilizing our business.”  Teva’s bottom line has been hit by the expiration of patents on Copaxone, a drug for multiple sclerosis; pricing pressure on its core generics business and a $35 billion debt load taken on in its acquisition of the generics business of Allergan.  Teva’s stock has skidded nearly 60 percent this year.

Related posts:

  1. Israel PM Tells Palestinians To ‘work for peace’
  2. Texas’ Most Populous County Sues Opioid Manufacturers
  3. Disney Buying Large Part Of 21st Century Fox In $52.4B Deal
  4. A Former Mayor Wins His Job Back In Donna
Related Posts
France Train Accident

French Prime Minister Arrives At Crash Site

jsalinas 0
274410-20170601-putin

Putin Backs Efforts To Find Kids Of IS Fighters

jsalinas 0
920×920 (1)

South Korean President Moon In China On Visit To Repair Ties

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video