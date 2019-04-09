WORLD

Israeli Exit Polls Show Race Too Close To Call

By 54 views
0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, waves with his wife Sara after voting during Israel's parliamentary elections in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, Pool)

(AP) – Israeli exit polls indicate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and the rival Blue and White party are locked in a race that is too close to call.  Channels 12 and Kan TV gave the Blue and White party, headed by former military chief Benny Gantz, a narrow lead over the Likud, while Channel 10 TV showed them in a tie in Tuesday’s vote.

The channels also gave different breakdowns for possible coalitions, with two stations giving Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc a slight parliamentary majority while Channel 12 had them tied at 60 seats apiece.  With neither side having a clear advantage, they will have to wait for official results to come in overnight.

Mexican National Murder Suspect Found Hanged

Previous article

Valley Corrupt Cop Hit With More Than 10-Year Prison Sentence

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD