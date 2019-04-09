Israeli Exit Polls Show Race Too Close To Call

(AP) – Israeli exit polls indicate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and the rival Blue and White party are locked in a race that is too close to call. Channels 12 and Kan TV gave the Blue and White party, headed by former military chief Benny Gantz, a narrow lead over the Likud, while Channel 10 TV showed them in a tie in Tuesday’s vote.

The channels also gave different breakdowns for possible coalitions, with two stations giving Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc a slight parliamentary majority while Channel 12 had them tied at 60 seats apiece. With neither side having a clear advantage, they will have to wait for official results to come in overnight.