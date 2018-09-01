Home WORLD Israeli Leader’s Son Under Fire Again For Strip Club Banter
Israeli Leader’s Son Under Fire Again For Strip Club Banter
Israeli Leader’s Son Under Fire Again For Strip Club Banter

Yair Netanyahu
Israeli Leader’s Son Under Fire Again For Strip Club Banter

(AP) – Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a new scandal after recordings emerged of his 26-year-old stay-at-home son joyriding at taxpayer expense to Tel Aviv strip clubs with his super-rich buddies.

In the 2015 recording aired Monday night by Israel’s top-rated broadcast, Yair Netanyahu and his friends recount their night out on the town and make disparaging comments about strippers, waitresses and other women, including one of Yair’s former girlfriends.  He is also heard drunkenly bragging about how the prime minister advanced a bill that he appears to believe delivered billions to his friend’s father – an embarrassing blow to the premier, who stands accused of accepting a fortune’s worth of cigars and champagne from rich supporters.

