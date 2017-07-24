Israeli Media: Cameras May Secure Holy Site

(AP) – Israeli media reports high resolution cameras placed around Jerusalem’s Old City walls could replace the metal detectors that sparked Muslim outrage after they were set outside entrances to a major shrine.

Channel 2 TV reported Monday the sophisticated cameras can detect concealed objects. Israel’s security cabinet is meeting again Monday night over the issue. Israel erected the metal detectors after Arab gunmen killed two Israeli policemen from the shrine.

The fate of the site is at the heart of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Even the smallest perceived change to delicate arrangements pertaining to the site sparks tensions. Palestinians allege the metal detectors are an Israeli attempt to control the Muslim-administered site and launched mass protests that turned violent. Israel emphatically denies the claims insisting they are strictly meant to stop attacks.