Israeli Military Says Gaza Militants Fire 3 Rockets

(AP) – The Israeli military says three rockets have been fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel. Sunday evening’s barrage set off air-raid sirens in Israel’s south.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV said two rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries. The army said it intercepted a third rocket fired later Sunday. There was no immediate Israeli reaction, though the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza.

Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months. But tensions have been rising as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.