Home WORLD Israeli Official Says Assad Should Be Killed
Israeli Official Says Assad Should Be Killed
WORLD
0

Israeli Official Says Assad Should Be Killed

0
0
BASHAR ASAAD
now viewing

Israeli Official Says Assad Should Be Killed

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Judge Is Under Pressure; Won't Hear Gay Adoptions

child-abuse
now playing

3rd Person Charged In Abuse Of 3 Children Allegedly Starved

JOHN CORNYN
now playing

Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won't Be FBI Director

PROJECTED MESSAGE ON TRUMP BUILDING
now playing

Artist Projects Words 'pay Trump bribes here' Onto DC Hotel

ALICE COOPER
now playing

Feels Like The 1st Time: '77 Rock Kings Kick It 40 Yrs Later

Scientists find 38 million pieces of trash on Pacific island
now playing

Scientists Find 38 Million Pieces Of Trash On Pacific Island

police-lightbar
now playing

Father Shocked After Adult Son Accused Of Decapitating Mom

H.R. McMaster
now playing

White House Says Trump Didn't Know Where Info Came From

GEORGE H BUSH AND BARBARA
now playing

Former President George H.W. Bush In Maine For The Summer

TEACHER STUDENT RELATIONSHIP
now playing

Texas Looks To Curb Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

(AP) – A senior Israeli official has called for President Bashar Assad to be assassinated over alleged atrocities in the Syrian civil war.  Housing Minister Yoav Galant, a former general, said Tuesday: “As far as I am concerned it is time to assassinate Assad.”

He said “when we finish with the tail of the snake we can reach the head of the snake sitting in Tehran and deal with it as well.” Iran is a close ally of the Syrian government.  His remarks came a day after the United States accused Syria of mass killings at a prison near Damascus. Syria denied the allegations.

Galant says a “genocide” is underway in Syria, where an estimated 400,000 people have been killed and half the population has been displaced by a six-year-old civil war.

Related posts:

  1. US: Syria Is Burning Bodies To Hide Proof Of Mass Killings
  2. Top Temple University Official To Lead UT-RGV Medical School
  3. Journalist Killed In Mexican State Of Culiacan
  4. Boy, 11, Killed In School Bus Crash
Related Posts
Scientists find 38 million pieces of trash on Pacific island

Scientists Find 38 Million Pieces Of Trash On Pacific Island

jsalinas 0
China Cyberattack

The Latest: China’s Pirated Software Raises Risks In Attack

Roxanne Garcia 0
Cyber-security-1

Saudi Arabia Confirms Its Computers Hit By Virus

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video