Israeli PM Evacuated From Rally After Rocket Fired From Gaza

File photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu REUTERS/Tsafrir Abayov/Pool

(AP) – Israel says a rocket from Gaza has been intercepted over its southern territories. The attack caused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be hustled from a stage during an election rally Wednesday in the city of Ashkelon. There have been no reports of casualties and no Palestinian group has claimed responsibility.

The newspaper Haaretz posted a video on its website showing Netanyahu being taken to a shelter as he was campaigning hours before the primaries of his Likud party. Such sporadic launches of rockets and ensuing Israeli airstrikes have happened frequently despite an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire that ended two days of fighting in November.

