Israeli PM Praises US Sanctions On Iran

(AP) – Israel’s prime minister is lauding the newly restored U.S. sanctions against Iran as “historic,” saying they will “strangle” what he described as Iranian state-sponsored terrorism.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday at parliament that the Trump administration’s decision to restore sanctions was already having an effect. He called the move “a big day for the state of Israel.” Israel has been a fierce opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which the U.S. withdrew this year, saying the deal didn’t rein in Iran’s regional military activities.

The new sanctions against Iran’s shipping, financial and energy sectors come into effect Monday. The U.S. says the sanctions are not aimed at toppling the government, but at persuading it to radically change its policies, including its support for regional militant groups and its development of long-range ballistic missiles.