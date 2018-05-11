Home WORLD Israeli PM Praises US Sanctions On Iran
Israeli PM Praises US Sanctions On Iran
Israeli PM Praises US Sanctions On Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem
Israeli PM Praises US Sanctions On Iran

Brownsville Man Accused Of Shooting At Undocumented Immigrants Being Held Be Feds

Mission Offers Amnesty For Unpaid Citations

Olive #POTW Nov. 5

Unofficial Early Vote Totals Show Huge Increase From 4 Years Ago

Advertisement Supported by President Trump Pulled

US Urges UN To Press Saudi Arabia On Slaying

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala
Mexico City Prepares For Thousands Of Migrants

Armed Men Kidnap 78 Students In Cameroon's Restive Northwest

Driver Was Huffing Before Girl Scout Hit-And-Run

Iran Says US Sanctions Violate UN Resolution

(AP) – Israel’s prime minister is lauding the newly restored U.S. sanctions against Iran as “historic,” saying they will “strangle” what he described as Iranian state-sponsored terrorism.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday at parliament that the Trump administration’s decision to restore sanctions was already having an effect. He called the move “a big day for the state of Israel.”  Israel has been a fierce opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which the U.S. withdrew this year, saying the deal didn’t rein in Iran’s regional military activities.

The new sanctions against Iran’s shipping, financial and energy sectors come into effect Monday. The U.S. says the sanctions are not aimed at toppling the government, but at persuading it to radically change its policies, including its support for regional militant groups and its development of long-range ballistic missiles.

