Home WORLD Israeli PM Says Better To Confront Iran Sooner Than Later
Israeli PM Says Better To Confront Iran Sooner Than Later
WORLD
0

Israeli PM Says Better To Confront Iran Sooner Than Later

0
0
BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now viewing

Israeli PM Says Better To Confront Iran Sooner Than Later

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Criminal Charges To Be Read Against Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Monday

hurricane hunter plane-1
now playing

Hurricane Hunter Airplane Tour Kicks Off In McAllen

GAS PUMP
now playing

Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Dog Fatally Mauls Baby

POLICE
now playing

Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect

ELLENS
now playing

Dallas Restaurant's Gun Regulation Message Draws NRA's Ire

New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst
now playing

Transgender Mayor Ousted By Voters In Tiny Texas Town

CHURCH SHOOTING MEMORIAL
now playing

New Sutherland Springs Church Breaks Ground After Massacre

Travis Ricci neo nazi accused of kiling interacial couple
now playing

Fatal Attack On Interracial Couple In Arizona Heads To Trial

KING TUT TOMB
now playing

Egypt Says No Hidden Rooms In King Tut's Tomb After All

(AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran is supplying advanced weapons to Syria that pose a danger to Israel and that it’s better to confront Tehran sooner rather than later.

Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday that “we are determined to block Iran’s aggression against us even if this means a struggle. Better now than later.” He added: “We do not want escalation but we are ready for any scenario.”

Israel has repeatedly warned it will not tolerate a permanent Iranian military presence in neighboring Syria. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and has provided crucial military aid to his forces.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  2. Britain Hopes To Address Trump Concerns On Iran Nuclear Deal
  3. Lebanon Holds 1st Parliamentary Elections In 9 Years
  4. Trump: North Korea Summit Plans Set; Drawdown Not On Table
Related Posts
KING TUT TOMB

Egypt Says No Hidden Rooms In King Tut’s Tomb After All

jsalinas 0
LEBANON VOTING

Lebanon Holds 1st Parliamentary Elections In 9 Years

jsalinas 0
AFGHANISTAN MAP

Attack On Afghan Mosque, Voter Center Kills 14

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video