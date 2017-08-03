Home WORLD Israeli PM To Visit Russia For Security Meetings On Syria
Israeli PM To Visit Russia For Security Meetings On Syria
WORLD
0

Israeli PM To Visit Russia For Security Meetings On Syria

0
0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem
now viewing

Israeli PM To Visit Russia For Security Meetings On Syria

texas-capital
now playing

Senate OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

alcohol generic bar tabc
now playing

TABC, Teen Volunteers Teaming Up To Catch Alcohol Law Violations

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Willacy County Hands Over Tent-City Facility To Private Prison Firm

FATAL FIRE
now playing

Firefighters Say 19 Dead In Fire At Guatemala Child Shelter

MILITARY GAY PARADE POLITICIANS PAN VOTE TO BAR GAY VETS FROM PARADE
now playing

UPDATE: Politicians Pan Vote To Bar Gay Vets From Parade

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

Penalty Possible For Judge; Kids Detained For Not Seeing Dad

MISSISSIPPI FLAG CONFEDERATE TOPIC COLLEGES
now playing

Mississippi House To Colleges: Fly Flag Or Lose Tax Break

DONALD TRUMP VERSUS NBC NEWS
now playing

NBC Chief To Trump: We Won't Be Intimidated

FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY GENERIC
now playing

FBI's Comey: 'You're stuck with me for another 6 1/2 years'

APPLE
now playing

Apple: Many WikiLeaks Flaws Fixed Weeks Ago

(AP) – Israel’s prime minister is set to visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about security issues stemming from Iran’s presence in neighboring Syria.   Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Wednesday that his visit is “very important” for Israel’s security.

Israel has been warily watching its frontier with neighboring Syria as the civil war rages. Israel and Syria are enemies but President Bashar Assad kept the border quiet for years.  The statement said Netanyahu will express “strong objection” to the Iranian presence in Syria.   Iranian forces and the Shiite Hezbollah militia, both sworn enemies of Israel, are fighting on Assad’s side in Syria. Russia is a strong supporter of Assad and its entry into the war helped turn the tide of the conflict in the government’s favor.

Related posts:

  1. US General Says Russia Has Deployed Banned Missile
  2. State Trooper Border Surge Not Ending Anytime Soon
  3. FBI’s Comey: ‘You’re stuck with me for another 6 1/2 years’
  4. CNN Chief: Politicians Should Oppose Trump’s Attack On Media
Related Posts
FATAL FIRE

Firefighters Say 19 Dead In Fire At Guatemala Child Shelter

jsalinas 0
AMERICAN CONSULATE IN GERMANY

German Prosecutors Examining WikiLeaks Report On CIA Base

jsalinas 0
WireAP_f881a3af5ae448a5995515a0e52a1089_12x5_1600

China Says NKorea Could Suspend Nukes For Halt In US Drills

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video