Israeli PM Urges Approval Of Jerusalem Decision

(AP) – Israel’s prime minister says the Palestinians must “come to grips” with Jerusalem being Israel’s capital. Benjamin Netanyahu says the sooner the Palestinians accept that, “the sooner we move towards peace.”

Netanyahu spoke Sunday in Paris at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron days after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, breaking with decades of American foreign policy. The move sparked criticism from U.S. allies in Europe, the Middle East and beyond, who said it was not helpful for peace.

Trump’s declaration triggered clashes in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and protests in the Arab and Muslim world. Macron expressed his disapproval of Trump’s decision at Sunday’s meeting. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as capital of their hoped-for state.