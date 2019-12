There’s could be a link between a tuberculosis vaccine and preventing Alzheimer’s disease. The vaccine is also used to treat bladder cancer and scientists at Israel’s Hebrew University of Jerusalem noticed that in those cancer patients, the incidence of Alzheimer’s was much lower than expected.

So, they studied nearly 14-hundred bladder cancer patients. Those who’d never been treated with the TB vaccine had a four-fold higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s than those who’d received it.