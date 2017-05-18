Home NATIONAL Israeli Spies Upset By Trump Intel-Sharing With Russia
(AP) – The United States and Israel are trying to move past President Donald Trump’s apparent sharing of Israeli intelligence with Russia.  But American and Israeli spy professionals say they’re frustrated and fearful about the repercussions to the U.S.-Israeli intelligence partnership.

During a recent meeting with two Russian officials, Trump shared information about an Islamic State threat involving laptops on airplanes. That’s according to a senior U.S. official not authorized to discuss sensitive intelligence matters and speaking on condition of anonymity.

The U.S.-Israeli partnership is critical because Israel has spies in parts of the Mideast where the U.S. doesn’t. Israeli also has robust cyber capabilities in the region.   Former intelligence officials worry Israel will be more reluctant to share highly classified information with the Trump administration, especially if it could endanger spies.

