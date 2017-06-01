Home WORLD Israel’s Netanyahu Thanks US House For Vote To Rebuke UN
Israel’s Netanyahu Thanks US House For Vote To Rebuke UN
WORLD
0

Israel’s Netanyahu Thanks US House For Vote To Rebuke UN

0
0
BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now viewing

Israel’s Netanyahu Thanks US House For Vote To Rebuke UN

fort-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-pic
now playing

Reports Of Additional Shots Investigated

frankfurt-international-airport
now playing

Report: 11 Hurt In Bus Collision At Frankfurt Airport

Dying UK Man To Challenge British Law On Assisted Suicide

facebook-torture-suspects-hill-covington-cooper-convington-4-people-charged
now playing

UPDATE: Suspects In Beating Case Had Previous Arrests

arnold-and-donald-twitter-war
now playing

Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump Taunts

JOBS REPORT SMALL GEN
now playing

US Employers Add 156K Jobs, Jobless Rate Rose To 4.7 pct.

Barack Obama, Joe Biden
now playing

Obama Wants To See A Republican Health Care Plan

trump
now playing

UPDATE: Electoral Count Is Confirmed

whitehouse
now playing

UPDATE: White House Says It Didn't Leak Hacking Report

fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting-banner
now playing

Reports: Multiple People Shot At Ft. Lauderdale Airport

(AP) – Israel’s prime minister has thanked the U.S. House of Representatives for approving a bipartisan measure that rebukes the United Nations for its recent resolution condemning Jewish settlements.  Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday thanked the House and said “they voted to either repeal the resolution at the U.N. or change it – and that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

Lawmakers Thursday voted for a nonbinding measure that insists the U.S. reject any future “one-sided and anti-Israel” U.N. actions.  In December, the Obama Administration abstained from the U.N. Security Council vote against Israel building settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territory claimed by the Palestinians.   While the two countries are close allies, relations were sometimes tense between Netanyahu and Obama because of differing views on key issues, including building settlements.

Related posts:

  1. School Board Votes To Hire Lawyer To Remove Trump Supporter
  2. UPDATE: White House Says It Didn’t Leak Hacking Report
  3. Fetal Burying Decision Delayed
  4. Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Arraigned On DWI, Illegal Weapon Charges
Related Posts
frankfurt-international-airport

Report: 11 Hurt In Bus Collision At Frankfurt Airport

jsalinas 0
mexico-gas-protests-1

Mexico Gas Protests, Looting, Leave 1 Dead, 600 Arrested

jsalinas 0
ani-amri-pledges-allegiance-to-isis-video-thumbnail

Berlin Attacker Amri Used 14 Different Identities

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video