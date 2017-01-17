Home WORLD Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect In Custody
Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect In Custody
WORLD
0

Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect In Custody

0
0
ISTANBUL ATTACKER
now viewing

Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect In Custody

AP806691728425
now playing

Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump

British Prime Minister Theresa May
now playing

Germany Welcomes May's Speech On Brexit

BREXIT
now playing

British PM Calls For A Clean Brexit Break

Crowd of fans
now playing

Poll: Young Americans Fear They Will Be Worse Off Post-Trump

donald-trump-electoral-college-revolt
now playing

Trump Shrugs At Unpopularity In 'rigged' Polls

gty_vladimir_putin_mem_160919_12x5_1600
now playing

Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump

shootingmgn11
now playing

Officer Shoots Man Following Domestic Disturbance

Judge_gavel
now playing

Judge Extends Oversight Of Houston Suburb's Election System

STORM
now playing

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

SAN ANTONIO AIR FORCE PTSD KILLS COMMANDER
now playing

Air Force: PTSD, Other Factors Led Airman To Kill Commander

(AP) — Neighbors of the accused Istanbul nightclub attacker say they were shocked to learn he lived among them.  Turkish police late yesterday captured the man who authorities say killed 39 people and wounded scores of others in a New Year’s Eve attack. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Neighbors in an Istanbul apartment complex were stunned to find the building at the heart of a large-scale police operation.  Turkish officials have been questioning the suspect. They say he’s an Uzbekistan national who trained in Afghanistan and had carried out the attack for the Islamic State group.  He also says the man has confessed to the attack.

Related posts:

  1. Man Killed After Setting Off Apartment Explosion
  2. Officer Shoots Man Following Domestic Disturbance
  3. Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers’ Car
  4. Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
Related Posts
AP806691728425

Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump

Roxanne Garcia 0
British Prime Minister Theresa May

Germany Welcomes May’s Speech On Brexit

jsalinas 0
BREXIT

British PM Calls For A Clean Brexit Break

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video