Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect In Custody

(AP) — Neighbors of the accused Istanbul nightclub attacker say they were shocked to learn he lived among them. Turkish police late yesterday captured the man who authorities say killed 39 people and wounded scores of others in a New Year’s Eve attack. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Neighbors in an Istanbul apartment complex were stunned to find the building at the heart of a large-scale police operation. Turkish officials have been questioning the suspect. They say he’s an Uzbekistan national who trained in Afghanistan and had carried out the attack for the Islamic State group. He also says the man has confessed to the attack.