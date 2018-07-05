Home NATIONAL ‘It just fell out of the sky’: Frantic Calls Followed Crash
(AP) – Recordings of 911 calls made moments after a large military plane crashed in Georgia show rattled motorists describing the aircraft plunging nose-first into a state highway.  One caller tells an emergency operator: “It just fell out of the sky and it’s on fire right now.”

The military C-130 Hercules cargo plane crashed Wednesday on Georgia Highway 21 near Savannah. Nine airmen from the Puerto Rico National Guard died.  Savannah police released 911 recordings from the crash scene Monday.

One woman says the plane “just literally nose-dived into the road.” Another caller gives a similar account, saying the plane “did a barrel roll and went straight into the ground.”  The military is investigating. It has not released any preliminary findings as to what may have caused the crash.

