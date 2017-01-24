Italy Avalanche Death Toll 14

(AP) – The death toll from an avalanche in central Italy now stands at 14.

But 15 people are still missing under a mountain resort buried by tons of snow and rubble.

Firefighters located half a dozen bodies within a few hours today, doubling the death toll six days after the disaster. Rescue crews had been given hope by the discovery of three of the hotel’s resident puppies, though they stressed that the sheepdogs were found in a boiler room far from where the missing people were thought to be.

A firefighter spokesman says search crews aided by excavators were finally able to penetrate the snow-covered central part of the hotel – the bar and kitchen area – for the first time and found the bodies. He said there were no signs of life.