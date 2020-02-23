Italy Cancels Venice Carnival In Bid To Halt Spread Of Virus

A policeman wearing a sanitary masks passes by two revelers in Venice, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Italian authorities have announced they are shutting down Venice's famed carnival events in a bid to stop the spread of the novel virus, as numbers of infected persons in the country have soared to at least 133, the largest amount of cases outside Asia. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)

(AP) – Italian authorities have announced they are shutting down Venice’s famed Carnival events in a bid to stop the spread of the new virus, as the number of infected people in the country soars to at least 152, the most outside Asia.

Austria says it stopped all train traffic to and from Italy after suspicions that a train at its southern border with Italy had two passengers possibly infected with the virus on board.

Austria’s interior ministry said it had been informed by Italy’s railway company that two people had fever and stopped the train at the Brenner crossing before it could enter Austria.