Home WORLD Italy: Dad Suspected Of Killing 2 Kids, Self Over Finances
WORLD
0

Italy: Dad Suspected Of Killing 2 Kids, Self Over Finances

0
0

Italy: Dad Suspected Of Killing 2 Kids, Self Over Finances

OAKLAND RAIDES TO LAS VEGAS
now playing

NFL Owners Approve Raiders' Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

FEARLESS GIRL STATUE
now playing

NYC Mayor: 'Fearless Girl' Statue Can Stay Through Feb. 2018

OAKLAND FIRE
now playing

Battalion Chief Says 1 Dead In Oakland Fire

LONDON TERROR ATTACK BANNER
now playing

London Attacker's Mother 'saddened and numbed'

politics-US-COURT-GORSUCH
now playing

Dems Force 1-Week Delay On Panel Vote On Supreme Court Pick

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Must End

DONALD TRUMP EMPOWERING WOMEN
now playing

Trump Convenes Panel On Empowering Women In Business

UNITED NATIONS BUILDING
now playing

US, Russia, China, Others Sit Out Nuclear Ban Talks At UN

LEGALIZED POT
now playing

Official: Canada Expected To Legalize Marijuana By July 2018

WHIZ KHALIFA
now playing

Colombia Mad Over Wiz Khalifa's Visit To Pablo Escobar Tomb

(AP) – Prosecutors in northern Italy say money problems may have driven a father to kill his two young children at his family’s home before he jumped off a cliff and killed himself.  Trento Prosecutor Pasquale Profiti said Gabriele Sorrentino didn’t leave a note behind. But Profiti told a press conference in Trento on Monday there were “reasonable reasons” to think financial problems were behind the suspected double murder-suicide.

The mother of the slain children, who both were under age 4, found their bodies when she returned home Monday after having left them in their father’s care.   News reports quoted neighbors as saying the couple was to have signed paperwork Monday to buy a new home.

Related posts:

  1. Suspect Arrested In Hit-And-Run, 2 Cyclists Die
  2. Teenager Dies A Week After Being Shot In Pharr Home Invasion
  3. Changes Made To Texas Standardized Tests To Avoid Glitches
  4. One Suspect Charged In Deadly Home Invasion
Related Posts
LONDON TERROR ATTACK BANNER

London Attacker’s Mother ‘saddened and numbed’

jsalinas 0
UNITED NATIONS BUILDING

US, Russia, China, Others Sit Out Nuclear Ban Talks At UN

jsalinas 0
LEGALIZED POT

Official: Canada Expected To Legalize Marijuana By July 2018

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video