Italy: Dad Suspected Of Killing 2 Kids, Self Over Finances

(AP) – Prosecutors in northern Italy say money problems may have driven a father to kill his two young children at his family’s home before he jumped off a cliff and killed himself. Trento Prosecutor Pasquale Profiti said Gabriele Sorrentino didn’t leave a note behind. But Profiti told a press conference in Trento on Monday there were “reasonable reasons” to think financial problems were behind the suspected double murder-suicide.

The mother of the slain children, who both were under age 4, found their bodies when she returned home Monday after having left them in their father’s care. News reports quoted neighbors as saying the couple was to have signed paperwork Monday to buy a new home.