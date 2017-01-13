Home WORLD Italy Expels Tunisian With Indirect Link To Berlin Attacker
WORLD
0

Italy Expels Tunisian With Indirect Link To Berlin Attacker

0
0

Italy Expels Tunisian With Indirect Link To Berlin Attacker

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Congress Clears Way To Let Mattis Run Pentagon

Image: Samantha Power Arrives At United Nations For First Time As US Ambassador
now playing

US Envoy Urges Trump Not To Cut UN Funding And Lose Clout

Alexandria Vera
now playing

Teacher Gets 10 Years In Prison For Sex With 13-Year-Old Pupil

rabies vaccine airdrop packets
now playing

Rabies Vaccine Airdrop Underway In The Rio Grande Valley

PETTER BLATTY-3
now playing

'Exorcist' Author William Peter Blatty Dead At 89

NICOLE KIDMAN
now playing

Nicole Kidman Calls For Americans To Support Trump

Singer Jackie Evancho
now playing

Singer Says Politics Should Take Back Seat

ALASKA AIRLINES POWDER THROUGH VENTS IN SAN JOSE
now playing

Powder Falls From Plane Vent, Triggers Emergency Response

51 YEAR OLD GLORIA WILLIAMS KIDNAPPED NEWBORN FOUND 18 YEARS LATER
now playing

Police: Woman Kidnapped As Newborn 18 Years Ago Is Alive

air traffic tower generic
now playing

Report: FAA Not Prepared For Major Air Traffic Outages

(AP) – Italy says it has expelled a Tunisian who allegedly was in contact with an Islamic State group member with links to the Berlin attacker.   The Interior Ministry said Friday that the 32-year-old Tunisian, who was living in Ancona, Italy, praised IS on his Facebook page and was in contact with a fellow Tunisian who is an IS member. That member, says the ministry, had been in contact with Anis Amri, a Tunisian suspected of attacking a Christmas market in Berlin with a truck, killing 12 people.

Amri was killed in a shootout with police near Milan on Dec. 23.  The ministry said the expelled Tunisian was suspected of robberies in Italy. He was picked up Dec. 24 and flown Friday to Tunis.  Italy has expelled 135 extremists since January 2015.

Related posts:

  1. Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder
  2. Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident
  3. Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles To Takata Air Bag Recalls
  4. Mexico Names New Ambassador To United States
Related Posts
Image: Samantha Power Arrives At United Nations For First Time As US Ambassador

US Envoy Urges Trump Not To Cut UN Funding And Lose Clout

jsalinas 0
putin

Peskov: Alleged Author Of Trump Dossier Unknown To Kremlin

jsalinas 0
geronimo_1201

Mexico Names New Ambassador To United States

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video