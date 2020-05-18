Italy Has Its Fewest Daily Deaths In 2 Months

Faithful attend a Mass in the courtyard of La Fontana church, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 18, 2020. On Monday, Italians enjoyed a first day of regained freedoms, including being able to sit down at a cafe or restaurant, shop in all retail stores or attend church services such as Mass. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Italy has registered its lowest daily increases in both deaths and new cases of COVID-19 since before the national lockdown began in early March.

According to data from the Health Ministry, 99 deaths of persons with coronavirus infections were registered in a 24-hour period ending Monday evening. That same period saw 451 confirmed new cases.

On Monday, Italians enjoyed a first day of regained freedoms, including being able to sit down at a cafe or restaurant, shop in all retail stores or attend church services such as Mass.