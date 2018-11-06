Home WORLD Italy, Malta Agree To Help Name Missing Migrants
Italy, Malta Agree To Help Name Missing Migrants
(AP) – Italy and Malta may be at odds over the fate of a migrant rescue boat, but their governments are pledging to work together to identify those migrants who have died or gone missing over the years in the Mediterranean.

Representatives from Italy, Malta, Cyprus and Greece agreed at a meeting Monday with the Hague-based International Commission on Missing Persons to increase information sharing and cooperate more in investigations into migrants who never make it to Europe.  The United Nations says at least 785 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean Sea so far this year alone.

The ICMP seeks to get governments to help identify the dead and missing from conflicts, natural disasters, organized crime and migration. It estimates some 27,000 migrants have died or gone missing around the world since 2014.

