Italy Nursing Home Ravaged By Virus Discloses 300 Dead

(AP) – Italy’s biggest nursing home is defending the measures it took to protect residents and staff from the coronavirus but is disclosing that 300 residents died from January-April.

Officials representing the Pio Albergo Trivulzio home in Milan denied claims from staff that management told them not to wear masks for fear of spooking residents. They insisted they followed guidelines at the time requiring masks only for symptomatic patients.

The Trivulzio is just one of many nursing homes under investigation for the hundreds of dead during Italy’s outbreak, which overwhelmed the health care system in the north. But its size and history have turned it into a symbol of the horrific toll the virus has had on residents of eldercare facilities.