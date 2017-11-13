Home WORLD Italy Sends Aid After Iran Earthquake
Italy Sends Aid After Iran Earthquake
Italy Sends Aid After Iran Earthquake

ITALEY SENDS AID TO IRAN EARTHQUAKE
(AP) – Italy is sending 12 tons of tents, blankets, mobile kitchens and other assistance to victims of the powerful earthquake that struck Iraq and Iran.  The Foreign Ministry said Monday an Italian plane loaded with the aid would be leaving the U.N.’s regional emergency warehouse base in Brindisi, bound for Sulaimaniyah, Iraq, in the coming hours.

Separately, the ministry said it was working on a financial aid package for Iran to be funneled through the Red Crescent, which is working on the ground.  The 7.3-magnitutde earthquake killed over 400 people, mainly in Iran.

