It’s Class Time Again Across Europe, Virus Or No

(AP) – Millions of children returned to school across Europe and beyond Tuesday, in a mass experiment aimed at bridging inequalities and resuscitating economies despite the persistent pandemic.

Many students are required to wear masks, even during recess. Children kissed their parents goodbye in France, shyly greeted their teachers in Israel, settled into spaced-out desks in England, and raised their hands in Russia.

Some classrooms look starkly different from previous years, with plastic shields around desks and virus warning signs. Governments are trying to show that life goes on despite a virus that has infected at least 25 million people worldwide and killed more than 800,000.